BBC Sport - Super League: Tommy Makinson's 'top-class' match-saving tackle

Makinson's 'top-class' match-saving tackle

St Helens' Tommy Makinson produces a wonderful last-gasp tackle to prevent Leeds Rhinos from scoring a try in his side's 6-4 Super League win in the season opener.

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

Makinson's 'top-class' match-saving tackle

Video

Nevin: Why Eriksen is Spurs' beating heart

Video

Mkhitaryan needed time to 'adapt' under Mourinho

Video

GB sprinter's horrific crash - in his own words

Video

'I swear to God I caught it!' - Relive Edelman's incredible catch

Video

Home favourite Holdener wins combined gold

Video

Gary Lineker Meets Antonio Conte

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Mad Max' reaches 104mph on a mountain bike

Video

The Olympic hopeful discovered at a birthday party

Video

'They're a cunning lot, the Welsh': Jones ready for Wales 'shenanigans'

Video

This week's amazing plays from the BBL

Video

Hardest game I've ever played! - Jones on Ireland win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired