BBC Sport - Super League: Tommy Makinson's 'top-class' match-saving tackle
- From the section Rugby League
St Helens' Tommy Makinson produces a wonderful last-gasp tackle to prevent Leeds Rhinos from scoring a try in his side's 6-4 Super League win in the season opener.
