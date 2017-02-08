BBC Sport - Super League 2017: Dave Woods' ones to watch

Five Super League players to watch in 2017

BBC Sport's rugby league correspondent Dave Woods takes a look at five players he expects to shine in this season's Super League, which kicks off with Thursday's game between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos.

READ MORE: Super League needs to dazzle fans in 2017

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

Available to UK users only

