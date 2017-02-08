Challenge Cup: BBC Sport to stream Pilkington Recs v Siddal tie

Media playback is not supported on this device St Pats through to second round

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round Venue: Ruskin Drive Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live streamed video with commentary on the BBC Sport website.

National Conference League champions Siddal will travel to divisional rivals Pilkington Recs in BBC Sport's live-streamed Challenge Cup second round tie on Saturday, 11 February.

Wigan St Pats' win against Leigh Miners Rangers was broadcast in the first round, watched by 20,000 viewers.

Siddal progressed after beating Milford Marlins 16-4 at home in round one.

Recs meanwhile travelled to Aberdeen Warriors, winning 62-8 against the Scottish side.

"The reaction we got to that first game was phenomenal," BBC rugby league commentator Dave Woods said.

"Some 20,000 viewers tuned in, and our Twitter feed was extremely busy with people saying how much they enjoyed the game.

"People were watching all over the country, and were clearly blown away by how entertaining the game was - standards produced by both Miners and St Pats were outstanding."

Second round ties (all ties 14:00 GMT unless stated)

Featherstone Lions v Wests Warriors

Haydock v Thornhill

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield

London Chargers v Fryston

Myton Warriors v York Acorn

West Hull v Thatto Heath

Wigan St Pats v Egremont Rangers

Pilkington Recs v Siddal (14:15 GMT)