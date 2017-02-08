Curtis Naughton: Hull FC back joins Leigh Centurions on loan
Super League newcomers Leigh Centurions have signed Hull FC utility back Curtis Naughton on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old will help cover the loss of James Clare, who has a serious knee injury, and the release of Lee Smith from his contract.
Naughton came through the academy at Bradford, and spent a year at Sydney Roosters before joining Hull in 2015.
"Bringing in Curtis gives him an opportunity to catapult his career at the top level," said coach Neil Jukes.