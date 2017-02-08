Curtis Naughton: Hull FC back joins Leigh Centurions on loan

Curtis Naughton
Curtis Naughton scored eight tries in 16 games lat season

Super League newcomers Leigh Centurions have signed Hull FC utility back Curtis Naughton on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old will help cover the loss of James Clare, who has a serious knee injury, and the release of Lee Smith from his contract.

Naughton came through the academy at Bradford, and spent a year at Sydney Roosters before joining Hull in 2015.

"Bringing in Curtis gives him an opportunity to catapult his career at the top level," said coach Neil Jukes.

