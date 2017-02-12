Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC

Scott Grix
Scott Grix spent six years at Huddersfield before he joined Wakefield
Betfred Super League
Venue: Belle Vue Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Leeds with live scores on the BBC Sport website.

New arrivals Scott Grix, Craig Huby, Sam Williams and Kyle Wood are all set to make their first appearances for Wakefield Wildcats.

Head coach Chris Chester takes charge of his first full season at the club.

Albert Kelly, Josh Griffin and Jake Connor could all make their debuts for Hull FC.

Black and Whites captain Gareth Ellis could make his first competitive appearance since September, when his season was ended by a head injury.

Wakefield: Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Crowther, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Johnstone, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Sio, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood.

Hull FC: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Turgut.

