Super League: Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Luke Walsh
Luke Walsh scored 466 points in 64 games across three seasons at St Helens
Betfred Super League
Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio with live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Catalans Dragons are without Tony Gigot, after he was suspended by the French Federation for his behaviour towards a doping official in October.

Brayden Wiliame, Luke Walsh and Luke Burgess are set to feature for the first time for the Perpignan side.

Matty Blythe, Mike Cooper, Dominic Crosby and Andre Savelio could all make their debuts for Warrington.

Tony Smith's Wolves were beaten in the Grand Final by Wigan last season after winning the League Leaders' Shield.

Catalans: Albert, Broughton, Inu, Wiliame, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Bosc, Baitieri, Duport, Simon, Burgess.

Warrington: Atkins, Blythe, Clark, Cooper, Crosb, Dwyer, Evans, Gidley, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Westerman, Wilde.

Referee: James Child.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired