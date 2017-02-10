Super League: Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Luke Walsh scored 466 points in 64 games across three seasons at St Helens

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio with live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Catalans Dragons are without Tony Gigot, after he was suspended by the French Federation for his behaviour towards a doping official in October.

Brayden Wiliame, Luke Walsh and Luke Burgess are set to feature for the first time for the Perpignan side.

Matty Blythe, Mike Cooper, Dominic Crosby and Andre Savelio could all make their debuts for Warrington.

Tony Smith's Wolves were beaten in the Grand Final by Wigan last season after winning the League Leaders' Shield.

Catalans: Albert, Broughton, Inu, Wiliame, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Bosc, Baitieri, Duport, Simon, Burgess.

Warrington: Atkins, Blythe, Clark, Cooper, Crosb, Dwyer, Evans, Gidley, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Westerman, Wilde.

Referee: James Child.