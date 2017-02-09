Super League: Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Lee Mossop came through the academy at Wigan and spent two spells at the club

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 13:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Manchester with live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Salford prop Lee Mossop could face his former club for the first time after joining the Red Devils in November.

Lama Tasi has returned from St Helens while Todd Carney, Kris Welham and Kris Brining are all expected to make their debuts after being included.

Super League champions Wigan have Joe Burgess and Thomas Leuluai available after they rejoined them from the NRL.

Morgan Escare could make his debut for the Warriors while Tony Clubb returns from his long-term neck injury.

Salford head coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"Kicking off the league season at home against the champions will hopefully bring in a big crowd to cheer us to a victory.

"We're confident that with our best performance that we can get a result.

"They're a great club and I like the way Shaun Wane worked last year putting the young lads in, he got them together and won the Grand Final.

"They might not have great form from pre-season but they're champion players who will turn up.

Wigan head coach Shaun Wane told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I was ready for games after about three weeks of last season [ending], I got a bit bored.

"We're ready, we've had a good pre-season, the players are ready and we couldn't have asked for a tougher game than Salford.

"We like being champions but it makes every game a really tough game for us."

Salford: A Walne, Kopczak, O'Brien, Griffin, Johnson, J Walne, Wood, Sa'u, Carney, Welham, Brining, Tasi, Mossop, Flanagan, Dobson, Evalds, Krasniqi, Lui, Lannon.

Wigan: Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tierney, J Tomkins, Williams.

Referee: Ben Thaler.