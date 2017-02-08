Super League: Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants

New Widnes signing Tom Armstrong won three successive Championship titles at Leigh

Betfred Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Friday, 10 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Merseyside, with live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Tom Olbison and Tom Armstrong could make their Widnes debuts as the club's only two new arrivals for 2017.

The Vikings improved under head coach Denis Betts last season, as they finished seventh in Super League.

Huddersfield could hand first starts to a number of new signings, but former Newcastle Knights full-back Jake Mamo will not play because of a leg injury.

Dale Ferguson could make his first Giants appearance since September 2013 after re-signing from Bradford Bulls.

Widnes: Armstrong, Bridge, Burke, Cahill, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Leuluai, Marsh, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, White, Whitley.

Huddersfield: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Symonds, Ferguson, Lawrence, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, McIntosh, Mellor.

Referee: Jack Smith.