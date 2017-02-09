Super League: Castleford Tigers v Leigh Centurions

Zak Hardaker won the Man of Steel award in 2015

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 10 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Former Man of Steel Zak Hardaker will make his Castleford debut after joining Tigers on loan from Leeds Rhinos.

Greg Eden and Jesse Sene-Lefao are also set to make their first competitive Tigers appearances.

Leigh play their first Super League game since 2005 after their promotion from the Championship.

The Centurions have included six new faces in their squad that could make their debuts, including Atelea Vea, Eloi Pellissier and Ryan Hampshire.

Leigh head coach Neil Jukes told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm happy with where we're at physically and mentally, and we seem like we're ready to play now.

"I'm really pleased with what we've got, regarding players ready to get their teeth into Super League.

"What is important is the lads are together and they're really enjoying what they're doing, they're a real tight group.

"Without a doubt we don't want to be in that middle eight at the end of the year as it is a high pressure league."

Castleford: Chase, Cook, Eden, Gale, Hardaker, Lynch, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Monaghan, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.

Leigh: Brown, Higson, Crooks, Tonga, Dawson, Ridyard, Drinkwater, Hock, Weston, Paterson, Stewart, Hansen, Pelissier, Tickler, Vea, Hampshire, Reynolds, Hood, Green.