Colin Hutton: Hull clubs mourn death of former player, coach and chairman, aged 90

Colin Hutton Stand
Colin Hutton's impact, particularly on Hull KR, led to his name adorning a stand at Craven Park

Former Hull FC player and Hull KR head coach, chairman, director and president Colin Hutton has died, aged 90.

Hutton, who also played for Widnes before moving into coaching, had a 60-year association with Rovers.

His achievements, such as chairmanship of the Rugby Football League and Great Britain co-coach, saw him admitted to the Rugby League hall of fame in 2000.

"Words cannot describe how much of a loss Colin is," Rovers chairman Neil Hudgell said.

"His dedication for rugby league was unparalleled, and he was loved and respected by everybody who had the pleasure of meeting him."

After serving in the Royal Engineers as part of his national service, Prescot-born Hutton played in Championship and Challenge Cup finals for Widnes, before moving to the west side of Hull.

His last-gasp kick won the Championship for Hull FC in 1956, at a time when the Black and Whites were regulars in finals.

After retiring from playing, Hutton took Rovers to both Championship and Challenge Cup final appearances as a coach, and such feats at both clubs earned him freedom of the city.

Ashes series success against Australia, with Great Britain, was the pinnacle of his coaching career, while his work for Rovers across a variety of roles led to a stand at Craven Park being renamed in his honour.

Hutton is survived by his wife Marjorie and daughter Susan.

