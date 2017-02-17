World Club Challenge: All of Super League want Wigan win - Joe Burgess

Wigan have won the World Club Challenge three times, the last of their victories coming in 1994

Dacia World Club Challenge Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio; live text and radio commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Wigan winger Joe Burgess has claimed even rivals St Helens will be backing them when they face Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.

The 22-year-old is back at the Super League champions after a one-year stay in the NRL, where he played for Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

"It's not about putting one over on them (the NRL), it's just about proving we can keep up with them," he said.

"We do get looked down on slightly, I found that over there as well."

The England international told BBC Radio 5 live: "They don't watch it as much and stuff like that - whether it is because of the time difference I don't know.

"You're representing the other Super League teams. Even St Helens, I'm sure they'll be wanting us to win just like we would for them.

"We're all English teams and we want to stick together and get the win."

Media playback is not supported on this device World Club Series: Can Super League's best compete with top NRL sides?

Super League wants NRL respect

Since the introduction of the expanded World Club Series in 2015, Australian National Rugby League sides have won all six games between the two leagues.

With questions about the future of the competition raised in the build-up, Wigan owner Ian Lenagan is looking at the bigger picture.

"From Wigan's viewpoint, this is the only trophy we've not won in the last 10 years under my ownership," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"From a Super League viewpoint, I think it is critical that we stop the rot from the last six games that we've lost in the last two years.

"For us to get our self respect and for us to get the respect of the NRL, I think we have to beat Cronulla."

Warrington Wolves, who were beaten by Wigan in last season's Super League Grand Final, play Brisbane Broncos in the first match of the World Club Series on Saturday (20:00 GMT).