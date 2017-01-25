Joe Mellor: Widnes Vikings half-back out for start of Super League

Joe Mellor moved to Widnes from Wigan in 2012

Widnes half-back Joe Mellor is expected to miss the first two months of Super League 2017 because of a knee injury sustained in pre-season.

The 26-year-old scrum-half has been announced as club co-captain for the upcoming campaign, with Chris Houston.

Mellor scored 12 tries in his 32 appearances last season as the Vikings finished eighth.

"It wasn't fully torn so I didn't need an operation, just rehab and a brace," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"Obviously I was gutted to get injured and miss the start of the season, but it is better to be now than round one, and I won't miss too many games."