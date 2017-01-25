Jake Trueman: Castleford Tigers sign teenage Bradford Bulls half-back

Castleford Tigers finished sixth in Super League in 2016

Super League club Castleford Tigers have signed teenage half-back Jake Trueman from Bradford Bulls.

The 17-year-old, who is a product of Bradford's academy and made his senior debut in the 2016 season, has signed a two-year deal with Castleford.

"Jake became available after the difficulties Bradford faced recently," said Tigers head coach Daryl Powell.

"We now have some of the best young half-backs in the country to learn from the quality we have in our first team."

Trueman told the club website: "I wanted to join Castleford because of the coaching staff on board. I think they can develop and improve me as a player. The club just feels like the right fit for me."