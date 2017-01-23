Joe Burgess: Wigan winger turned down South Sydney Rabbitohs approach

Media playback is not supported on this device I'm too loyal to Wigan - Burgess

Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess has revealed he turned down an offer from South Sydney Rabbitohs to stay in the NRL, to return to his hometown club.

The 22-year-old moved to Sydney Roosters in 2016 from Wigan after scoring 51 tries in 57 outings.

He made just four appearances at the Roosters before agreeing a Wigan return in June 2016, and then spent the second part of season at the Rabbitohs.

"They wanted to keep hold of me," Burgess told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I think I could easily have got out of the contract [with Wigan] but I couldn't turn on my hometown like that.

"If it was any other team, and this sounds bad, I would have tried to fight it to stay there but I'm too loyal to Wigan.

"I don't regret it as I can't wait for this season and hopefully we'll win something."