Joe Burgess: Wigan winger turned down South Sydney Rabbitohs approach

Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess has revealed he turned down an offer from South Sydney Rabbitohs to stay in the NRL, to return to his hometown club.

The 22-year-old moved to Sydney Roosters in 2016 from Wigan after scoring 51 tries in 57 outings.

He made just four appearances at the Roosters before agreeing a Wigan return in June 2016, and then spent the second part of season at the Rabbitohs.

"They wanted to keep hold of me," Burgess told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I think I could easily have got out of the contract [with Wigan] but I couldn't turn on my hometown like that.

"If it was any other team, and this sounds bad, I would have tried to fight it to stay there but I'm too loyal to Wigan.

"I don't regret it as I can't wait for this season and hopefully we'll win something."

