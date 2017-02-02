Matty Smith: St Helens and England half-back to miss Super League start

Matty Smith won two Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup at Wigan

St Helens have confirmed scrum-half Matty Smith broke his leg on his first appearance for the club in their friendly win against Widnes.

Smith moved to Saints from rivals Wigan in the off season after helping the Warriors win the Grand Final.

The 29-year-old started his career with St Helens, but moved to Salford after struggling to break into the team.

He has undergone an operation and will be assessed after four weeks, but will miss the start of Super League 2017.