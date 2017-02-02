Matty Smith: St Helens and England half-back to miss Super League start

Matty Smith
Matty Smith won two Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup at Wigan

St Helens have confirmed scrum-half Matty Smith broke his leg on his first appearance for the club in their friendly win against Widnes.

Smith moved to Saints from rivals Wigan in the off season after helping the Warriors win the Grand Final.

The 29-year-old started his career with St Helens, but moved to Salford after struggling to break into the team.

He has undergone an operation and will be assessed after four weeks, but will miss the start of Super League 2017.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired