Todd Carney: Salford sign former Catalans Dragons half-back

Todd Carney
Todd Carney scored nine tries in 33 matches for Catalans Dragons last season

Salford Red Devils have signed half-back Todd Carney for the 2017 season.

The 30-year-old former Australia international joins the Super League club after being released by Catalans Dragons in October.

Salford CEO Ian Blease said: "Todd will be a vital part of our jigsaw and is a real statement of our intent. He is a world-class player and match-winner.

"We are delighted to get his signature and are greatly looking-forward to his arrival for the start of season."

Carney is a previous winner of of the southern hemisphere competition's highest individual honour, the Dally M Medal, and was the international player of the year in 2010.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired