Lachlan Burr: Leigh Centurions sign Bradford Bulls forward

Lachlan Burr
Lachlan Burr was born in Sydney

Super League newcomers Leigh Centurions have signed forward Lachlan Burr from liquidated Bradford Bulls on a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old Australian agreed to join the Bulls in October but became a free agent after the club's demise.

He played in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans.

"I have no doubt at all he will have a big contribution in helping us achieve our goals this year," head coach Neil Jukes told the club website.

The deal also includes a two-year option at the end of the 2017 season.

