Toronto Wolfpack's chief executive Eric Perez has announced they have agreed probably the biggest rugby league sponsorship deal in the northern hemisphere for their inaugural season in the sport.
The newly formed Canadian side have not disclosed the details of the deal ahead of their start in League One for the upcoming season.
