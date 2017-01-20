BBC Sport - Toronto Wolfpack: New League One side secure 'biggest sponsorship deal'

Toronto 'sign biggest sponsorship deal'

Toronto Wolfpack's chief executive Eric Perez has announced they have agreed probably the biggest rugby league sponsorship deal in the northern hemisphere for their inaugural season in the sport.

The newly formed Canadian side have not disclosed the details of the deal ahead of their start in League One for the upcoming season.

Top videos

Video

Toronto 'sign biggest sponsorship deal'

Video

Best five shots: Perry thrashes Ding

  • From the section Snooker
Video

From beauty queen to weightlifting machine

Video

Setty scores stunner as Wolves beat Eagles

Video

Best five shots: Hawkins ends Selby bid

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Azpilicueta 'glad' to have Costa back

Video

England have no world class players - Jones

Video

Why only a win for Man City v Spurs will do - Nevin analysis

Video

Amazing acrobatics from jockey to stay on horse

Video

Costa is happy and available - Conte

Video

Evans: The Brit who bought his own kit marches on

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Depay good enough to return - Mourinho

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired