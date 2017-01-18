Daryl Clark: Warrington Wolves hooker signs four-year contract extension

Daryl Clark won the 2014 Man of Steel award

Warrington Wolves and England hooker Daryl Clark has rejected interest from the NRL to sign a new contract with the Super League side until 2020.

The 23-year-old joined Wolves for a fee of £185,000 from Castleford in 2014.

Clark score 10 tries last season as Warrington won the League Leaders' Shield and reached the Grand Final, and played for England in the Four Nations.

"I believe we're building something special here as a club and a team," he told the club's YouTube page.

"I'm just looking forward to being part of that for the next few years..