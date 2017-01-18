Anthony England: Wakefield forward agrees new contract with Wildcats

Anthony England played 19 times for Wakefield in 2016

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats prop Anthony England has signed a new deal with the Super League side to run until 2019.

The 30-year-old joined the Wildcats from Warrington on a two-year contract in 2015 after spells at Featherstone, Dewsbury, Gateshead and Castleford.

"I've loved it here from day one. It's just a great group of lads and everyone has been really good to me," he said.

England's new deal also includes an option to extend it for a further year if both he and the club consent.