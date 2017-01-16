Salford Red Devils: Ben Murdoch-Masila and Josh Jones could miss season opener

Ben Murdoch-Masila and Josh Jones both limped out of the friendly win

Salford Red Devils could be without back-rowers Josh Jones and Ben Murdoch-Masila for the start of the Super League season, after both were injured in Sunday's friendly against Rochdale.

Jones, 26, and Murdoch-Masila, 25, were regulars for Ian Watson's side in 2016 and will certainly miss Sunday's friendly with Halifax.

"We won't know more on Ben until his scan results come back," Watson said.

"Josh is looking like maybe six weeks out with a fracture in his hand."

Salford's opening game of the Super League season is a home fixture against champions Wigan Warriors on Saturday, 11 February.