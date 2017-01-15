James Batchelor: Wakefield Trinity back-rower signs five-year deal

James Batchelor played for England Academy against France in May 2016

Back-rower James Batchelor has signed a five-year contract with Super League side Wakefield Trinity.

The 18-year-old joined the Trinity academy 18 months ago and made his top-flight debut last season in a 38-10 home defeat by Warrington Wolves.

Batchelor has played for England at academy level, appearing against France and Australia in 2016.

"Very happy to re-sign at the club, time to keep working hard and see where we can go," Batchelor tweeted.

Chairman Michael Carter told the club website: "It's exceptional news for this club that one of our young players has decided to commit his future to the club.

"He doesn't look out of place in Super League and I think he can be a top, top player."