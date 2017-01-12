Shaun Pick: Toronto Wolfpack sign back-rower after doping ban

Shaun Pick (left) played in Featherstone's 2014 Championship Grand Final

Toronto Wolfpack have signed ex-Featherstone Rovers back-rower Shaun Pick, following the completion of a two-year doping ban.

Pick, 23, was caught with anabolic steroids in his system during an out-of-competition test, and banned for two years in 2015.

He spent time at Huddersfield before joining Rovers in 2013.

"Speaking to Shaun, he is committed to making this a positive experience," head coach Paul Rowley said.

"He wants to take this opportunity with both hands. Our staff did their homework on Shaun - as with all our players - to make sure we got our man with a clear focus on achieving our goals.

"The staff and I look forward to working with this young man, and providing clear and honest guidance, which will see him realise the huge potential he has."

Former Salford forward Luke Menzies has also joined Canadian side Toronto, who will begin their first season in the English League One this year.