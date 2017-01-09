Scott Moore: Wakefield Trinity and player part company by mutual consent

Scott Moore
Scott Moore made 16 appearances for Wakefield in 2016

Hooker Scott Moore has left Wakefield Trinity by mutual consent.

Moore made 19 appearances for the Super League club after initially joining on loan from Castleford in 2015.

"Both myself and Scott agreed a fresh start would be best for all concerned and I wish Scott good luck in the future," chairman Michael Carter said.

In October, Moore, 28, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and theft in Leigh, Greater Manchester, and bailed until 10 March.

