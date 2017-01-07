Adam O'Brien: Huddersfield Giants sign Bradford Bulls hooker

Adam O'Brien became a free agent when Bradford Bulls went into liquidation

Huddersfield Giants have signed hooker Adam O'Brien on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old was previously with Bradford, who went into liquidation on Tuesday, and has followed ex-Bulls team-mate Alex Mellor to Huddersfield.

O'Brien scored 10 tries in 31 outings for Bradford in 2016 as they finished fifth in the Championship.

But the Bulls were wound up after the club's administrators were unable to find a suitable buyer, leaving their players as free agents.