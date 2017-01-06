James Clare: Leigh Centurions sign Bradford Bulls winger

James Clare (right) scored 21 tries in 30 appearances for Bradford

Leigh Centurions have signed winger James Clare from liquidated Bradford Bulls on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old is the latest player to leave the Bulls after the Championship side were closed down.

Clare began his career at Castleford before he joined Bradford in 2015.

"He's a guy with genuine pace and I know from speaking to many people that he will add to the culture we are looking to enhance again this year," said head coach Neil Jukes.

The Centurions are preparing for their first season in Super League since 2005.