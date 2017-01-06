Bradford Bulls: Rugby Football League wants three years' support for club

Media playback is not supported on this device Did this moment seal Bradford Bulls' fate?

The owners of a new Bradford rugby league club will need to financially support the side for three years, says the Rugby Football League.

Bradford Bulls were liquidated on Tuesday after administrators were unable to find a suitable buyer.

The governing body has received 10 expressions of interest and has set a deadline of Monday, 9 January.

Bidders are more likely to succeed if they promise to honour season tickets and rugby league debts, says the RFL.

The RFL Board, which is independent, will make a final decision within a couple of weeks. If an agreement is reached, the new side would play their first competitive game against Hull KR on Sunday, 5 February.

The new club would also start with a 12-point deduction. Central funding in the first year would also be limited to £150,000, the lowest of any Championship side.

A document sent by the RFL to all interested parties says that directors and shareholders of any new club would be held personally liable if it fails.

Potential new owners would have to provide proof of funds and show relevant experience of running a club before they are considered, as well passing a fit and proper persons test.

The RFL has also asked for information on potential player recruitment plans and the development of the academy.