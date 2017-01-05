Kris Welham: Salford Red Devils sign Bradford Bulls centre

Kris Welham scored 29 tries in 30 appearances last season

Salford Red Devils have signed centre Kris Welham from liquidated Championship side Bradford Bulls on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old was available after the demise of the Bulls, where he had another year left on his deal.

Welham previously spent nine years at Hull KR, playing in the Super League.

"The unfortunate situation with Bradford means we have been able to benefit with a quality addition," said head coach Ian Watson.