Alex Mellor: Huddersfield Giants sign Bradford Bulls forward

Alex Mellor made 10 Super League appearances for Bradford before they were relegated in 2014

Huddersfield Giants have signed former Bradford Bulls forward Alex Mellor on a three-year deal.

Back-rower Mellor was a free agent following the liquidation of Championship club Bradford on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who can also play as a centre, scored nine tries in 26 appearances for the club last season.

"I was looking for an opportunity to step up and play Super League - I did it when I was 18 and I was looking for a way back," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it, it's not been a nice place to be, but credit to the lads at Bradford, they've been unbelievable.

"I really do feel for everybody that's there, staff, fans, players it's just an awful, awful thing to happen."