Tom Olbison: Widnes Vikings sign Bradford Bulls forward

Tom Olbison
Tom Olbison played for Bradford when they were last in Super League in 2014

Widnes Vikings have signed Bradford Bulls forward Tom Olbison on a one-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months.

The 25-year-old made more than 140 appearances for the Bulls but was made redundant when the Championship club went into liquidation on Tuesday.

He had previously signed a new one-year deal with Bradford in November.

"We're bringing in a lad who is really desperate to get back into Super League," said head coach Denis Betts.

"He's at a really good age, really durable and will enhance our squad.

"I've spoken to Tom a couple of times over the last nine months prior to the trouble that has been going at Bradford at this time and always felt he was a player that showed a lot of ambition and desire to join the Vikings when we have spoken to him.

"I think its going to be a place that he can prosper and enhance his career."

Olbison scored six tries in 29 appearances for Bradford in the Championship last season.

"I've had a couple of years in the Championship and I've wanted to get back into Super League as soon as I could, so to be given this opportunity with Widnes Vikings is massive for me," he said.

