Tom Olbison: Widnes Vikings sign Bradford Bulls forward

Tom Olbison played for Bradford when they were last in Super League in 2014

Widnes Vikings have signed Bradford Bulls forward Tom Olbison on a one-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months.

The 25-year-old made more than 140 appearances for the Bulls but was made redundant when the Championship club went into liquidation on Tuesday.

He had previously signed a new one-year deal with Bradford in November.

"We're bringing in a lad who is really desperate to get back into Super League," said head coach Denis Betts.

"He's at a really good age, really durable and will enhance our squad.

"I've spoken to Tom a couple of times over the last nine months prior to the trouble that has been going at Bradford at this time and always felt he was a player that showed a lot of ambition and desire to join the Vikings when we have spoken to him.

"I think its going to be a place that he can prosper and enhance his career."

Olbison scored six tries in 29 appearances for Bradford in the Championship last season.

"I've had a couple of years in the Championship and I've wanted to get back into Super League as soon as I could, so to be given this opportunity with Widnes Vikings is massive for me," he said.