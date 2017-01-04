BBC Sport - Bradford Bulls: Did this moment seal Bulls' fate?
Did this moment seal Bradford Bulls' fate?
- From the section Rugby League
BBC Sport examines the demise of Bradford Bulls, who lost the Million Pound play-off game in 2015, missed out on promotion to Super League in 2016 and have now been put into liquidation.
READ MORE: Ten parties interested in creating new club in Bradford
READ MORE: 'Rugby league needs rock'n'roll Bulls'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired