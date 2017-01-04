Bradford Bulls: 10 parties interested in creating new club after liquidation
-
- From the section Rugby League
The Rugby Football League says it has received 10 expressions of interest in creating a new club in Bradford.
Bradford Bulls were liquidated on Tuesday after the Championship club's administrators were unable to find a suitable buyer.
The RFL has said the new Bradford side will take the place of the old one in the second tier but start the season with a 12-point deduction.
They have set a deadline of Monday, 9 January for bids to be submitted.
- Bradford Bulls go into liquidation
- 'Rugby league needs iconic Bulls'
- Listen to BBC Radio Leeds' Bradford Bulls special programme
A decision is then expected within two weeks.
Should an agreement be reached, the new Bradford side would play their first competitive game against Hull KR on Sunday, 5 February.