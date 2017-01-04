Bradford Bulls: 10 parties interested in creating new club after liquidation

By Dave Woods

BBC rugby league correspondent

Odsal Stadium
Bradford Bulls were liquidated on Tuesday

The Rugby Football League says it has received 10 expressions of interest in creating a new club in Bradford.

Bradford Bulls were liquidated on Tuesday after the Championship club's administrators were unable to find a suitable buyer.

The RFL has said the new Bradford side will take the place of the old one in the second tier but start the season with a 12-point deduction.

They have set a deadline of Monday, 9 January for bids to be submitted.

A decision is then expected within two weeks.

Should an agreement be reached, the new Bradford side would play their first competitive game against Hull KR on Sunday, 5 February.

