Dane Tilse: Hull KR prop retires for family reasons

Dane Tilse made 200 appearances for Canberra Raiders before joining Hull KR in 2015

Hull KR prop Dane Tilse has retired so he can move back to Australia to be with his young daughter.

Tilse had initially decided to stay with Rovers after their relegation from Super League last season, and had returned to training at the club.

The 31-year-old made 48 appearances for Hull KR after signing from NRL side Canberra Raiders in April 2015.

"This is something that has weighed on my mind since I returned to Rovers after the off-season," he said.

"I had nine weeks with family and friends and I've found it tough since I've been back over here.

"My daughter has been at the forefront of my mind and I came to the realisation over the Christmas period that I need to be at home with her.

"I apologise to the club because I've messed them around by coming back over here, but it was never my intention to cause any problems."