Chris Sandow: Former Warrington player charged with public nuisance in Australia

Chris Sandow
Chris Sandow played for South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels before joining Warrington in 2015

Former Warrington half-back Chris Sandow has been charged with public nuisance by Australian police after a video emerged allegedly showing him fighting in the street.

The video, posted on Facebook, seems to show Sandow fighting with a topless man in a rural Queensland street.

Sandow will appear before a magistrates court on 10 January.

The 27-year-old joined Warrington from NRL club Parramatta Eels in July 2015, scoring 11 tries in 27 games.

He played in the sides that lost both the Challenge Cup and Grand Final in 2016, but walked out on his contract with a year remaining, saying that he missed his family. He is currently without a club.

