Bradford Bulls: Consortium offer rejected for Championship side

Bradford Bulls won the Championship Shield in 2016

An offer for Championship club Bradford Bulls from a consortium has been rejected, report BBC Radio Leeds.

The Rugby Football League revealed a consortium was considering a formal bid for the financially-troubled Bulls with a sale expected after Christmas.

That, however, has been rejected and the RFL and administrator remain in talks over the future of the club.

Bradford, who were last in Super League back in 2014, entered administration on 14 November.