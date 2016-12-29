Bradford Bulls: Consortium offer rejected for Championship side

Odsal Stadium
Bradford Bulls won the Championship Shield in 2016

An offer for Championship club Bradford Bulls from a consortium has been rejected, report BBC Radio Leeds.

The Rugby Football League revealed a consortium was considering a formal bid for the financially-troubled Bulls with a sale expected after Christmas.

That, however, has been rejected and the RFL and administrator remain in talks over the future of the club.

Bradford, who were last in Super League back in 2014, entered administration on 14 November.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby league commentaries

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Silverfit members enjoying a class!

Silver Thursday - Academy of Sport, (Sports Centre) London South Bank University
Positive Pilgrims Multi Sports - volleyball

Positive Pilgrims Football and Multi-Sports Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired