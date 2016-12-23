Bradford Bulls: Club expected to be sold after Christmas, report BBC Radio Leeds
-
- From the section Rugby League
The sale of financially-troubled Championship club Bradford Bulls is expected to go through after Christmas, report BBC Radio Leeds.
The Rugby Football League had revealed on Thursday that a consortium was considering a formal bid for the Bulls.
A decision was expected on Friday, but it is understood certain points of the offer need to be clarified by solicitors, which has caused a delay.
Bradford - who were relegated in 2014 - entered administration on 14 November.