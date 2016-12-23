Bradford Bulls: Club expected to be sold after Christmas, report BBC Radio Leeds

Odsal Stadium
Bradford rugby league teams have played at Odsal Stadium since it opened in 1934

The sale of financially-troubled Championship club Bradford Bulls is expected to go through after Christmas, report BBC Radio Leeds.

The Rugby Football League had revealed on Thursday that a consortium was considering a formal bid for the Bulls.

A decision was expected on Friday, but it is understood certain points of the offer need to be clarified by solicitors, which has caused a delay.

Bradford - who were relegated in 2014 - entered administration on 14 November.

