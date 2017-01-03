Bradford Bulls: Former Super League champions liquidated

Former Super League and world club champions Bradford Bulls have been liquidated after the club's administrator rejected a bid to save the club, reports BBC Radio Leeds.

The Bulls entered administration for a third time in four years in November.

The administrators hoped to have a deal agreed by Christmas but turned down a bid from a consortium on 29 December.

Bradford won four Super League titles before being relegated to the Championship in 2014.

Bradford Bulls were one of the most iconic names - and clubs - within British rugby league, having led the way when the sport switched to summer in 1996.

However, the Bulls' downfall has been swift. In March 2012 they revealed a £1 million shortfall and the club was placed in administration in June. That August, Bradford Bulls Holdings Limited was sold to OK Bulls limited, a consortium led by local businessman Omar Khan.

In 2014 a second administration followed, along with a six-point penalty deduction, and they were relegated from Super League at the end of the season.

Despite reaching the Million Pound game in 2015 the Bulls lost to Wakefield and failed to reclaim their top-tier status.

In 2016 they failed to reach 'The Qualifiers' altogether, finishing fifth in the Championship.

More to follow.