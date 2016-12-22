Bradford Bulls: Consortium considering bid for club, says Rugby Football League

Bradford Bulls are in administration for the third time in four years

A consortium is considering a formal offer to buy Bradford Bulls, the Rugby Football League have confirmed.

The future of the Championship club - who have been in administration since 14 November - is expected to be resolved by Friday afternoon.

Initial deadlines to buy Bradford were extended by the joint administrators.

"Following positive and detailed discussions, an interested consortium is considering bidding for Bradford Bulls," said Thursday's RFL statement.

"The consortium now has all the information needed to make a decision on whether it will make a formal offer for the club.

"Despite the fact that the consortium could potentially offer an exciting future, the RFL recognises that no deal has yet has been struck."

The Bulls, four-time champions during the Super League era, were relegated from the top flight in 2014.

If a takeover is completed, the club would remain in the Championship but may receive a points deduction.

Earlier in December, two interested parties were understood to be "heavily involved" in talks with the administrators and one preferred bidder now appears to have emerged.

The Press Association reports that any deal may be dependent on the RFL being prepared to sell back the leasehold of Bradford's Odsal Stadium to the new owners.