Shannon Wakeman: Huddersfield Giants sign Australian prop on two-year deal

Shannon Wakeman will come over to Huddersfield in January

Huddersfield Giants have signed Illawarra Cutters prop Shannon Wakeman on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old is a replacement for Craig Huby, who moved to Wakefield earlier in December.

"I'd already considered him for further down the line, but when our situation changed he was my go to guy to come across," Giants coach Rick Stone said.

"I have seen plenty of him in action back home and he is a big mobile type of front rower."