Adam Quinlan: Hull KR sign former St Helens full-back

Adam Quinlan scored six tries in 11 Super League games for St Helens in 2015

Hull KR have signed ex-St Helens full-back Adam Quinlan on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old Australian will join relegated Rovers from St George Illawarra ahead of the 2017 season.

"It came as a bit of a shock to me to hear they had been relegated but from what I've heard I think we've got what it takes to bounce back," he said.

Hull KR head coach Tim Sheens added: "Adam's speed will be really important for us as well as his experience out the back."