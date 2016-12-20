Daniel Vidot: Samoa international leaves Salford Red Devils for Australia-return

Daniel Vidot played for Samoa in the 2013 World Cup

Salford Red Devils have released winger Daniel Vidot to return to Australia, with National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans reportedly keen.

Vidot, 26, joined Salford in November 2015 and the Samoa international scored six tries in 10 games during an injury-affected season.

The former Brisbane three-quarter also had a trial with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015.

"We understand that family is hugely important," head coach Ian Watson said.

"Daniel provides a lot for his loved ones, and we were never going to stand in his way when he said he wanted to go back."

Vidot added: "I've really enjoyed my time here, it wasn't an easy season with injuries but I really gave it my best shot.

"It's a decision made purely for my own reasons and has nothing to do with anyone at the club."