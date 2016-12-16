Bradford Bulls: Joint administrators extend deadline to buy Championship club

Bradford Bulls were relegated from Super League at the end of the 2014 season

The joint administrators of Bradford Bulls have extended the deadline to buy the club to Monday, 19 December.

They had previously hoped to have a deal for the Championship club, who are in administration for the third time in four years, agreed by Friday.

The Bulls said in a statement "it had not been possible to complete the due diligence in the time available" but work would continue over the weekend.

Joint administrator Gary Pettit asked fans to "remain patient".

He added: "My legal team and my colleagues will continue to work hard over the weekend to give every prospect of success for the survival and renaissance of Bradford Bulls.

"Obviously, we wish to end the uncertainty for all concerned as quickly as is possible. We recognise and understand the human aspects for everyone (and their families) who has the best interests of Bradford Bulls at heart.

"I would reiterate that it is crucial we obtain the right deal - rather than the quickest deal - for the club's future."