Anthony Tupou leaves Wakefield to return to Australia

Anthony Tupou has played international rugby for Australia and Tonga

Homesick Wakefield forward Anthony Tupou has had contract cancelled by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old joined on a two-year deal from Australian NRL side Cronulla Sharks in November 2015, making 18 appearances and scoring four tries.

But chairman Michael Carter said Tupou and his family were "suffering a lot with homesickness".

Carter told the club website: "Unfortunately things did not work out as well as we all had hoped."