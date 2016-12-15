Jake Shorrocks: Wigan Warriors half-back agrees new contract

Jake Shorrocks made his Wigan debut in a win at Widnes in June

Wigan Warriors half-back Jake Shorrocks has signed a new three-year deal with the Super League champions.

The 21-year-old academy product made his debut last season where he made 12 appearances.

Shorrocks progressed through the Warriors youth system and he was captain of the academy side.

"I loved every minute of playing for the first team last year and am hungry for more games over the next three years," he told the club website.