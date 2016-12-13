Denny Solomona: Castleford Tigers launch legal action against Sale Sharks

Denny Solomona scored 42 tries during the 2016 season

Castleford Tigers have launched legal action against Sale Sharks, Denny Solomona and his agent following the player's switch to rugby union.

Despite having a two-year contract with Super League side Cas, Solomona, 23, has joined Sale on a three-year deal.

Castleford are now suing for damages against Sale, Solomona and Andy Clark, his agent, at the High Court in Leeds.

"The proceedings have been issued as a last resort," Tigers chairman Steve Gill said in a club statement.

"We have failed over the last couple of weeks to try to resolve matters without the formality of court proceedings.

"We have confidence that the legal system will bring out all of the facts and the truth. We are fighting this not just for Castleford Tigers but also for the integrity of all sports, including, of course, rugby union clubs.

"Our belief is that all contracts are sacrosanct in professional and amateur sports."

Chief executive of the Rugby Football League, Nigel Wood, told BBC Sport: "As we have previously stated, the RFL believes that it is a fundamental point of principle for all sports that both players and clubs adhere to the terms of signed contracts between them.

"It is therefore not surprising that when a club believes the terms of a contract have been broken, they may issue legal proceedings to protect their position."

'Blown out of proportion'

Former Sale hooker Steve Diamond returned to the club in 2011 in a coaching role

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond, however, does not think that the Premiership club have done anything wrong when it comes to the transfer.

The 48-year-old has said there were two other rugby union clubs trying to sign Solomona, and that the Samoa international wanted to switch codes.

"I've never wanted this event to happen and get dragged into the mud of a rugby union versus rugby league battle," he told BBC Sport.

"It is a player, who is a good player, who became available and we've gone 'right, he will fit in to what we're trying to do over the next five years'.

"The legal ramifications I am pretty sure will sort themselves out.

"I think in all honesty the situation has been blown out of proportion and these things happen in sport.

"There are two sides to all stories. I can say from day one that Sale have acted in the best interests of Sale and done everything legitimately."