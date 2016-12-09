BBC Sport - Billy Boston: Cardiff rugby icon who never played at the Arms Park
How Boston moved from Cardiff to Wigan
Wales
Sports journalist and broadcaster Peter Jackson tells the story of how legendary rugby league player Billy Boston made the move to Wigan from Cardiff.
Boston scored 478 tries in 487 games for Wigan between 1953 and 1968.
