Kevin Brown: Widnes Vikings stand-off joins Warrington Wolves
- From the section Rugby League
Warrington have signed England international stand-off Kevin Brown from Super League rivals Widnes for an undisclosed transfer fee.
Brown has agreed to a two-year deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
The 32-year-old made 97 appearances for Vikings after joining from Huddersfield ahead of the 2013 season.
"The quality of person he is will add a whole lot to our team both on and off the field," Wolves head coach Tony Smith told the club website.