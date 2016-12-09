Kevin Brown: Widnes Vikings stand-off joins Warrington Wolves

Kevin Brown
Kevin Brown played one game for England in the Four Nations in November, starting in the 36-18 loss to Australia

Warrington have signed England international stand-off Kevin Brown from Super League rivals Widnes for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Brown has agreed to a two-year deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The 32-year-old made 97 appearances for Vikings after joining from Huddersfield ahead of the 2013 season.

"The quality of person he is will add a whole lot to our team both on and off the field," Wolves head coach Tony Smith told the club website.

