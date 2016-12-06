Scott Moore: Wakefield Trinity continue to investigate player after being re-bailed

Wakefield's Scott Moore
Moore made 13 Super League appearances for Wakefield Trinity in 2016

Wakefield's Scott Moore has been re-bailed after his arrest on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and theft.

The Super League club are continuing an investigation, and chairman Michael Carter declined to comment on whether the hooker has been suspended.

The 28-year-old was arrested in October following a "significant struggle" in Leigh which left an officer involved with a broken wrist.

He has been re-bailed until 10 March, after the start of the 2017 season.

Greater Manchester Police say they used a Taser during the incident, which began when a car was spotted driving at speed in Wigan.

