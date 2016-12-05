James Segeyaro: Leeds Rhinos consider legal action over alleged breach of contract

James Segeyaro scored six tries in 10 games for Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos have placed a £250,000 valuation on James Segeyaro and are considering legal proceedings over an alleged breach of contract.

The club say they have "engaged legal advisors and are currently considering all legal options available in relation to this matter."

Hooker Segeyaro, 26, recently returned to his native Australia.

He subsequently told the Australian Sunday Telegraph that he was homesick and did not want to return to the UK.

Segeyaro joined the Rhinos from Penrith in June and is contracted to the Super League side until the end of the 2018 season.

"We take this matter very seriously," chief executive Gary Hetherington told the club website.

"James' decision has created a big problem for us and created uncertainty throughout our organisation.

"We are aware of the interest in him from a number of NRL clubs but we have our interests to protect as well and need to consider all avenues in this matter."

Super League club Castleford Tigers recently announced they will be taking legal action against winger Denny Solomona after he failed to return for pre-season training.

Solomona is understood to have held talks with rugby union side Sale.