Matty Marsh: Hull KR full-back ruled out for up to nine months

Matty Marsh made his Hull KR debut against Salford on 30 June 2015

Hull KR full-back Matty Marsh has been ruled out for up to nine months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season training.

The 21-year-old made 20 Super League appearances in the 2016 season, scoring seven tries.

The Robins were relegated from the top division after losing to Salford in the Million Pound Game.

They are scheduled to start their Championship campaign with a home game against Bradford Bulls on 5 February.